Three suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Joint Task Team (JTT) have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Paki Pul, Sabzazaar Colony, Zakariya Town and suburban areas respectively in premises of Alpa, Gulgasht and Bahauddin Zakariya police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 47 people.

The JTT team arrested three suspects and also recovered stolen motorcycle, drugs and cash during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.