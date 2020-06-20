UrduPoint.com
Three Suspects Held During Search Operation

Sat 20th June 2020

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Mouza Jehangirabad, V-Block New Multan Colony and suburban areas respectively in premises of Seetal Mari and New Multan police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 43 people.

The JTT teams arrested three suspects and also recovered drugs during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal, police sources added.

