Three suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at Shah Shams police station areas, police said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Alfareed Canal View Colony and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 55 people.

The JTT teams also arrested three suspects during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.