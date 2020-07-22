UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Suspects Held During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:36 PM

Three suspects held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at Shah Shams police station areas, police said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at Shah Shams police station areas, police said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Alfareed Canal View Colony and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 55 people.

The JTT teams also arrested three suspects during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

7 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

8 minutes ago

DIB reports net profit of AED2.1 bn in H1 2020

11 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police register FIR against man who tor ..

21 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,660 new COVID-19 cases

26 minutes ago

Russia's Channel One Says Crew Attacked by US Poli ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.