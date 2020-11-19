UrduPoint.com
Three Suspects Held During Search Operation In Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The police on Thursday during house-to-house search operation launched in Urban Area police limits arrested three suspects over the charge of bogus documents.

According to police, on the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police along with other law-enforcement officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people in15 houses of industrial area in chak13 NB, and adjoining areas of Bhalwal police station of Saddar area.They arrested three outlaws on fake documents. Further investigation was underway.

