Three Suspects Held During Search Operation In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Three suspects held during search operation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad police here on Friday conducted search and combing operation in the jurisdiction of Ramana Police Station and nabbed three suspects.

According to police, IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed for search and combing operations in different areas of the capital to ensure safety and security of the citizens.

Following these orders, local police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Quick Response teams under the supervision of SP CTD, conducted search and combing operation in the Ramana police area. During the operation, three suspects were nabbed while four vehicles were shifted to the police station for verification.

A total of 30 houses were screened and 180 suspects were checked while one 30 bore pistol, one 12 bore gun along with ammunition and three Knives were also recovered.

IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operation was to tighten the security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Police have appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police during checking.

