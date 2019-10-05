UrduPoint.com
Three Suspects Held During Search Operation In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 04:52 PM

Three suspects held during search operation in Multan

Police have arrested three suspects during search operation on Friday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : Police have arrested three suspects during search operation on Friday night.

According to police sources here on Saturday, law enforcement agencies and police teams during search operation in Basti Malook and Makhdoom Rasheed police limits made bio-metric identification of 78 people.

The teams arrested three suspects and recovered 14 illegal weapons during the operation, sources added.

