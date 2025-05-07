Three suspects held in injured condition after shootout with Rawat Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Three of five suspects riding a motorcycle were arrested in an injured condition and two escaped after the shootout with a team of Rawat Police here on Tuesday night.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the police team signaled the suspects to stop during a snap-checking in their jurisdiction late at night, but they sped the motorcycles. When the police gave chase, the suspects opened fire. In the ensuing crossfire, three of them were injured condition and got arrested while the rest two managed to flee.

Senior police officers reached the spot on the information of the incident. The injured suspects were shifted to the hospital, while a search was underway in the area to arrest the absconders.

The spokesman said the arrested accused had been involved in several cases of robbery.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated the Rawat Police personnel for bravely facing the suspects and arresting three of them putting their own lives at risk.