Three suspects held in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Police here arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched in areas of two police stations on Wednesday night.

The police said on Thursday their teams combed the areas of Makhdoom Rasheed and Basti Malook police stations, checked dozens of houses and after bio-metric identification of 57 persons they arrested three suspects.

Police recovered six weapons during the search operation and investigations were underway,police sources added.