Three Suspects Held In Multan
Fahad Shabbir 18th January 2020 04:42 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) : The police arrested three suspects besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons during a search operation on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman,law enforcement agencies and the police conducted the operation in Shahpur and Baagren premises and checked bio-matric identification of 51 people.
The team arrested three accused and recovered 5.500kgs hemp and illegal weapons.