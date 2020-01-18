Three suspects held in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) : The police arrested three suspects besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons during a search operation on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman,law enforcement agencies and the police conducted the operation in Shahpur and Baagren premises and checked bio-matric identification of 51 people.

The team arrested three accused and recovered 5.500kgs hemp and illegal weapons.