Three Suspects Held In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 04:42 PM

Three suspects held in Multan

The police arrested three suspects besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons during a search operation on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) : The police arrested three suspects besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons during a search operation on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman,law enforcement agencies and the police conducted the operation in Shahpur and Baagren premises and checked bio-matric identification of 51 people.

The team arrested three accused and recovered 5.500kgs hemp and illegal weapons.

