Three Suspects Held In Separate Raids In Hyderabad

Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:37 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Hyderabad police Tuesday arrested three accused and recovered unlicensed pistol, hashish and poisonous mainpuri tobacco from their possession in separate raids.

According to the spokesman, the Station House Officer P.S Hali Road Niaz Hussain Panhwer along with police team stopped a motorcyclist identified as Abdul Rehman s/o Muhammad Ahmed Qureshi and recovered unlicensed 9 m.m pistol and two live rounds from his possession.

Police have registered a case under sections 23-A of Sindh Arms Act against the accused and also seized a motor bike Honda 125 under section 550 of criminal procedure code.

The City Police, during routine patrolling arrested accused Shahzad s/o Rato Khan Shaikh and recovered 570 grams of hashish from his possession and registered a case under section 9-B of Control of Narcotics substance Act against the accused.

The Pinyari Police have arrested an accused Kamran s/o Sher u din Abassi and recovered 550 packets of mainpuri tobacco from his possession and registered a case under sections 269, 270 and 337-J of Pakistan Penal Code against the accused.

