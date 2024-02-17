Three suspects held injured during police encounter in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Three suspects were apprehended in injured condition, while their accomplices managed to escape during a police encounter at a check post in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police Station in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The incident occurred when cops on suspicion signalled a group of six suspects riding two motorbikes to pull over.

The police opened fire when they tried to escape the scene, a private news channel reported.

During the police encounter, three of the suspects identified as Jabir, Abrar, and Qadeer, were arrested in an injured condition.

The initial investigation suggested that the arrested individuals were involved in robberies.

The police have launched an operation to nab the fleeing accomplices.