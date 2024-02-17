Open Menu

Three Suspects Held Injured During Police Encounter In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Three suspects held injured during police encounter in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Three suspects were apprehended in injured condition, while their accomplices managed to escape during a police encounter at a check post in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police Station in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The incident occurred when cops on suspicion signalled a group of six suspects riding two motorbikes to pull over.

The police opened fire when they tried to escape the scene, a private news channel reported.

During the police encounter, three of the suspects identified as Jabir, Abrar, and Qadeer, were arrested in an injured condition.

The initial investigation suggested that the arrested individuals were involved in robberies.

The police have launched an operation to nab the fleeing accomplices.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police National Accountability Bureau Police Station Rawalpindi Post

Recent Stories

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan d ..

Two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan due in Doha tomorrow

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

13 hours ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

13 hours ago
 Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash ..

Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina

13 hours ago
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dha ..

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani

13 hours ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

13 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods ac ..

Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO

13 hours ago
 Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir ..

Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara

13 hours ago
 Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL ..

Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow

13 hours ago
 Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan