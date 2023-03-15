Three suspects held, mainpuri sachets seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 3 suspects involved in the supply of mainpuri and gutka in different areas of the district.

According to the spokesman, B- Section, Fort and Tando Yousif Police arrested suspects during a crackdown against mainpuri and gutka supplier gangs.

Suspects Waseem Shaikh, Muhammad Idress Arain and Muhammad Ayub Gopang were arrested by B-Section, Fort and Tando Yousif Police respectively, and seized 580 sachets of mainpuri.

The cases under the gutka and mainpuri Act in concerned police stations and the investigation was started.