Three suspects held over displaying arms on social media

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The police have claimed to have arrested three suspects for displaying weapons on social media.

According to the details, sub-inspector Rana Haroon of Gujrat police station along with his team arrested three accused Sohail, Shiraz, and Khalil who were spreading panic in the area through social media.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started legal proceedings.