Three suspects held, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) on Monday claimed to have arrested three suspects and recovered weapons. A PHP spokesman said officials were on patrolling near Dingro Bridge when they recovered weapons from the accused who were identified as Sultan, Asif ofChak No 49-JB and Irfan of Chak No100-JB.

The police registered cases and started investigation against the accused.