Three Suspects Killed In Faqirabad Police Stations Area

Three suspects killed in Faqirabad police stations area

CTD officials say that the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the police officials, and in exchange of fire, three suspects have been killed.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2021) Counter Terrorism department on Monday killed three suspected terrorists in a joint operation.

The CTD carried out its operation against the terrorists in Faqirabad police station.

According to the law enforcement officials, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the police officials and as a result, the CTD officials killed three militants. The terrorists killed in the operation were said to be involved in heinous crimes including targeting killing of security forces and other acts of terrorism.

One of the terrorist was identified as Suleman who was the resident of Bajaur and the identity of other suspects was yet to be ascertained.

The CTD officials also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

On Saturday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the security forces had killed terrorist commander Ghafoor alias Jaleel during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The killed commander was the close associate of Moulvi Faqir Muhammad and was involved in many terrorist activities. During an exchange of fire, one soldier was also injured, said military’s media wing.

