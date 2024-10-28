Three Suspects Netted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:24 PM
The Wah police in on Monday arrested three suspects in assault cases
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Wah police in on Monday arrested three suspects in assault cases.
In the first incident, Wah Cantonment police arrested two teenage between age 15 to 17 for on abuse charges.
Meanwhile, a man, Naeem abused a married woman in a house on pretext of showing her a house available
for rent.
The Police on medical reports registered separate cases arrested the suspects and launched further investigations.
APP/ajq/378
