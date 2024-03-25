Three Suspects Of Attack On Woman For Arabic Attire Secure Bail
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2024 | 02:02 PM
The police tell the court that two suspects including Aleemuddin Shakir and Khalid Shah were not required in the case.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2024) Three suspects involved in assaulting a woman for wearing Arabic attire in Ishra Bazaar secured bail from an Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday.
ATC Judge Arshad Javaid approved the bail applications of the suspects identified as Al-Tamash, Nadeem and Adil, who had filed for bail after their arrest in the case.
During the hearing, Maulana Aleemuddin Shakir and Khalid Shah, two other suspects, were deemed innocent by the investigating officer, leading to the withdrawal of their bail applications.
With the police declaring Shakir and Shah innocent, the court disposed of their bail plea.
The incident sparked outrage and led to a case being registered at the Ishra police station, with ASP Shehrbano Naqvi and other police officials intervening to rescue the woman from the attackers.
Recent Stories
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bitter gourd cultivation should be started immediately23 minutes ago
-
‘Text to CPO’ service launched to facilitate citizens send complaints to CPO23 minutes ago
-
Youth killed, four injured in motorcycles collision23 minutes ago
-
PHC issues detailed judgment on allocation reserved seats23 minutes ago
-
President emphasises increasing economic, cultural ties with Cote d’Ivoire33 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazir Tarar assesses prices, facilities at utility store33 minutes ago
-
Minor girl killed in road mishap33 minutes ago
-
Drum beating tradition in Sehri still alive in capital city43 minutes ago
-
Drive on Railway safety, prohibited items in full swing53 minutes ago
-
CM greets Hindu community on Holi53 minutes ago
-
Pollen Surge Concerns Mount for Allergy Sufferers in Islamabad53 minutes ago
-
DC,MPA inaugurated 'plantation drive' in educational institutions53 minutes ago