Three Suspects Of Attack On Woman For Arabic Attire Secure Bail

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2024 | 02:02 PM

The police tell the court that two suspects including Aleemuddin Shakir and Khalid Shah were not required in the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2024) Three suspects involved in assaulting a woman for wearing Arabic attire in Ishra Bazaar secured bail from an Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday.

ATC Judge Arshad Javaid approved the bail applications of the suspects identified as Al-Tamash, Nadeem and Adil, who had filed for bail after their arrest in the case.

During the hearing, Maulana Aleemuddin Shakir and Khalid Shah, two other suspects, were deemed innocent by the investigating officer, leading to the withdrawal of their bail applications.

With the police declaring Shakir and Shah innocent, the court disposed of their bail plea.

The incident sparked outrage and led to a case being registered at the Ishra police station, with ASP Shehrbano Naqvi and other police officials intervening to rescue the woman from the attackers.

