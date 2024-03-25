Three Suspects Of Attacking Woman For Wearing Arabic Attire Secure Bail
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2024 | 02:02 PM
The police tell the court that two suspects including Aleemuddin Shakir and Khalid Shah were not required in the case.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2024) Three suspects involved in assaulting a woman for wearing Arabic attire in Ishra Bazaar secured bail from an Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday.
ATC Judge Arshad Javaid approved the bail applications of the suspects identified as Al-Tamash, Nadeem and Adil, who had filed for bail after their arrest in the case.
During the hearing, Maulana Aleemuddin Shakir and Khalid Shah, two other suspects, were deemed innocent by the investigating officer, leading to the withdrawal of their bail applications.
With the police declaring Shakir and Shah innocent, the court disposed of their bail plea.
The incident sparked outrage and led to a case being registered at the Ishra police station, with ASP Shehrbano Naqvi and other police officials intervening to rescue the woman from the attackers.
Recent Stories
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five booked over power pilferage5 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi greets Hindu community on Holi5 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide takes notice of violence against woman5 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers warned against overcharging in Tank5 minutes ago
-
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy6 minutes ago
-
UAF Vice Chancellor recipient of Hilal-I-Imtiaz15 minutes ago
-
PDMA releases Rs.348m for TDPs of North Waziristan15 minutes ago
-
UoS launches Solarization Projects across its campuses15 minutes ago
-
New DPO for gaining public trust in police department25 minutes ago
-
Cop injured by robbers25 minutes ago
-
Prohibited drugs seized, accused arrested25 minutes ago
-
Inflation, improvement of trade major challenges: Jam Kamal Khan35 minutes ago