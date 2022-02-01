UrduPoint.com

Three Suspended Over Death Of Student Due To Dog Biting

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 08:14 PM

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, chief officer of the municipal corporation, district emergency officer rescue 1122 and the school principal have been suspended over the death of a student due to dog's biting in a DG Khan school

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, chief officer of the municipal corporation, district emergency officer rescue 1122 and the school principal have been suspended over the death of a student due to dog's biting in a DG Khan school.

The CM has expressed displeasure and termed it a tragic incident. He made it clear that such incidents must not occur anywhere.

The action has been taken in the light of the report of the committee constituted on the orders of CM Punjab to probe the matter.

