Three sweets shop fined

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Friday imposed Rs 150,000 fine on three sweets shops over violating authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, a special team conducted raids at three sweets & bakers shops and hotels and imposed fine of Rs150,000 on them for poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, sub-standard milk storage.