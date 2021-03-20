Three swindlers arrested in Faisalabad

Civil Line police have arrested three swindlers on charge of receiving money from people for making urgent passports

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Civil Line police have arrested three swindlers on charge of receiving money from people for making urgent passports.

Police said on Saturday that accused Zulfiqar Ali, Akram and Usman were extorting money from people.

On a tip-off, police team headed by ASI Muhammad Hussain conducted a surprise raid and arrested all the three swindlers red handed while receiving money from the people under the pretext to support them for making urgent passports.

Further investigation was underway, spokesman added.