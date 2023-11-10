Three tandoors sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Three tandoors were sealed for selling low weight roti at higher rates, here on Friday.

According to official sources, price control magistrate along with his team checked various roti/naan making tandoors located in the city and found that Fayyaz, Sajid and Shaukat were making low weight roti at their tandoors and selling at higher rates.

The price control magistrate sealed the tandoors and imposed hefty fines on the shopkeepers on violation.