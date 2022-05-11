UrduPoint.com

Three Target Offenders, PO Held

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 04:25 PM

Three target offenders, PO held

Three target offenders, a proclaimed offender (PO) and 407 liter local-made liquor with pistol ranged 30-bore recovered during crackdown on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Three target offenders, a proclaimed offender (PO) and 407 liter local-made liquor with pistol ranged 30-bore recovered during crackdown on Wednesday.

Accused including Arshad Hussain, Jamshed Ahmad, Muhammad Shahid, Ghulam Shabir, Mulazim Hussain, Abdul Razaq, Zubair and Muhammad Shahid were sent to lock-up after arrest from precinct of Alipur police station.

DPO Tariq Willayat said in this regard that action against court absconders, POs, drugs peddlers and weapons smugglers would be continued in full swing across the district in future.

Related Topics

Police Station Drugs Po Alipur Jamshed From Court

Recent Stories

Oil prices drop as demand concerns dominate

Oil prices drop as demand concerns dominate

49 seconds ago
 U.S. stocks end mixed as market volatility continu ..

U.S. stocks end mixed as market volatility continues

50 seconds ago
 Pro-Russia authorities in Ukraine's Kherson say wi ..

Pro-Russia authorities in Ukraine's Kherson say will seek annexation

52 seconds ago
 Wildfires in U.S. New Mexico continue going wild

Wildfires in U.S. New Mexico continue going wild

54 seconds ago
 S.Korea's employment rises 865,000 in April

S.Korea's employment rises 865,000 in April

4 minutes ago
 SHOs transferred in sialkot

SHOs transferred in sialkot

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.