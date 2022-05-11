Three target offenders, PO held

Three target offenders, a proclaimed offender (PO) and 407 liter local-made liquor with pistol ranged 30-bore recovered during crackdown on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Three target offenders, a proclaimed offender (PO) and 407 liter local-made liquor with pistol ranged 30-bore recovered during crackdown on Wednesday.

Accused including Arshad Hussain, Jamshed Ahmad, Muhammad Shahid, Ghulam Shabir, Mulazim Hussain, Abdul Razaq, Zubair and Muhammad Shahid were sent to lock-up after arrest from precinct of Alipur police station.

DPO Tariq Willayat said in this regard that action against court absconders, POs, drugs peddlers and weapons smugglers would be continued in full swing across the district in future.