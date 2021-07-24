Three teenage boys drowned in Hazara during eid vacation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :At least three people drowned in the river, lake and pond in the Hazara division during eid vacation.

According to details, on the third day of Eid-ul-Adha a young boy of Islamabad Muhammad Jalal son of Khurasan along with his friends came to Khanpur lake to enjoy the Eid vacation while swimming in the deep water of the lake lost his life.

Rescue 1122 Khanpur divers recovered the dead body of Muhammad Jalal and shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital Khanpur.

In the second incident, two teenagers of Mardan came to Ghazi Khalo and went swimming on River Indus where both drowned while locals saved and shifted them to Ghazi hospital where one of the two guys Talha could not survive and lost life while the life of Khizar was saved.

In another unfortunate incident, a 16 years old boy drowned in a pond at village Sandy Sar Mansehra which was made by the mining company. Rescue 1122 and locals have recovered the dead body of the boy.

Residents of the village have staged a protest against the mining company contractor and KP department of Mines and Minerals and demanded an investigation of the accident.