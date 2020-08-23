UrduPoint.com
Three Tenant Act Violators Held During Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Three tenant act violators held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested three tenant act violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Raja, Jehangirabad, Khaliqpura, Khush Haal Pura, Imambargah Janatul Baqih and suburban areas respectively in premises of Seetal Mari and New Multan police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 87 people.

Separate cases have been registered against the violators with the concerned police stations,spokesman added.

