Three tenant act violators held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan police have arrested three Afghan national over violations of tenant act during house-to-house search operation launched here at different areas of the city , police said on Thursday .

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through different areas adjacent with routes of mourning processions during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S). Police combed the area and targeted dozens of houses hotels, shops and bus stands.

The teams arrested three Afghan National over violations of tenant act during the search operation.

Incharge of search operation team Nazima Mushtaq said that police ensuring all measures to make foolproof security arragments in order to avoid any untoward incident during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S).