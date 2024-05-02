Three terrorists among two ringleaders gunned down in Tank IBO

The Security Forces on Thursday killed three terrorists including two ring leaders during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Tank District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Security Forces on Thursday killed three terrorists including two ring leaders during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Tank District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, the three terrorists were successfully neutralized who were identified as, Terrorist Ringleader Azmat alias Azmati, Terrorist Ringleader Karamat alias Hanzla and Terrorist Rehan.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including recent abduction of District & Sessions Judge of South Waziristan District.

"Security forces remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.