Three Terrorists Gunned Down In Separate Operations In KP

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2023 | 06:14 PM

The security officials have recovered weapons and ammunition from the three killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as the innocent civilians.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2023) Two terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation by security forces in Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.

In a separate operation conducted in Kot Azam area of South Waziristan District, one terrorist was killed.

In another incident that occurred in Gharyoum area of North Waziristan District, an Improvised Explosive Device exploded and resultantly, one security personnel embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area.

In a statement, the ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan's determination to wipe out the menace of terrorism.

Pakistan Terrorist North Waziristan South Waziristan ISPR Dera Ismail Khan

