Three Terrorists Killed By Security Forces In Separate Operations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Three terrorists killed by security forces in separate operations

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Sheikh Badin Mountains, District Lakki Marwat while a high profile terrorist was killed during an Intelligence Based Operation in Charbagh district Swat.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2022) Three terrorists have been killed by the security forces in separate operations in Lakki Marwat and Swat.

According to ISPR, two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Sheikh Badin Mountains, District Lakki Marwat.

A high profile terrorist was killed during an Intelligence Based Operation in Charbagh district Swat.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in target killings and terrorist activities against security forces.

