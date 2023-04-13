Three terrorists killed, cache of arms & ammunition recovered at Gishkor: ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Security Forces on Thursday killed three terrorists and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) that was initiated to clear a hideout of terrorists linked with firing incidents on Security Forces and civillians, besides planting of Improvised Explosive Devices on Turbat-Hoshab Road in general area Gishkore.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), as a result of continuous Intelligence, surveillance and Reconnaisance (ISR) of the area, a location of terrorists was identified and Security Forces were heli-inserted.

While establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, the terrorists opened fire on to Security Forces.

It added that after heavy exchange of fire, the three terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices, were recovered.

"Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart such attempts aimed at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.