Three Terrorists Killed, Four Injured In Karak IBO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 08:43 PM
The security forces on Saturday killed three terrorists amid an intense exchange of fire while four of them got injured during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Karak district
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The security forces on Saturday killed three terrorists amid an intense exchange of fire while four of them got injured during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Karak district.
During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and the terrorists, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as innocent civilians, it said.
"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism," the ISPR said.
