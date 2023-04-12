Three terrorists killed in Bajaur intelligence-based operation

The Security Forces have killed three terrorists during intense exchange of fire in an intelligence based operation conducted in general area Loesum, District Bajaur

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Security Forces have killed three terrorists during intense exchange of fire in an intelligence based operation conducted in general area Loesum, District Bajaur.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Wednesday, an intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists, during the conduct of the operation and resultantly, the killed terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent citizens.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to the security forces, determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.