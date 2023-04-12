Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Three Terrorists Killed In Bajaur Intelligence-based Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Three terrorists killed in Bajaur intelligence-based operation

The Security Forces have killed three terrorists during intense exchange of fire in an intelligence based operation conducted in general area Loesum, District Bajaur

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Security Forces have killed three terrorists during intense exchange of fire in an intelligence based operation conducted in general area Loesum, District Bajaur.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Wednesday, an intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists, during the conduct of the operation and resultantly, the killed terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent citizens.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to the security forces, determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Army Exchange ISPR From

Recent Stories

US Imposing Export Restrictions on 10 Russian, 12 ..

US Imposing Export Restrictions on 10 Russian, 12 Chinese Entities - Commerce De ..

21 minutes ago
 Moscow Demands Yerevan Explain Decision to Join US ..

Moscow Demands Yerevan Explain Decision to Join US Military Drills in Europe

22 minutes ago
 131 shopkeepers fined, 17 arrested over profiteeri ..

131 shopkeepers fined, 17 arrested over profiteering

20 minutes ago
 Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah urges market comm ..

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah urges market committee members to act against a ..

5 minutes ago
 13 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

13 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

5 minutes ago
 10 farmers selected for wheat production competiti ..

10 farmers selected for wheat production competition

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.