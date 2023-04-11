Close
Three Terrorists Killed In Bannu IBO

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Three terrorists killed in Bannu IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The security forces have killed three terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Nurar general area of Bannu District.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Tuesday, the forces on the night between April 10 and April 11 conducted the operation in the general area of Nurar on the reported presence of terrorists, A fierce fire exchange took place, which resulted into the killing of all three terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed militants remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, the ISPR said.

