Three terrorists killed in DI Khan fire exchange

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Security Forces on Tuesday killed three terrorists while thwarting an attack on a police check post in Khutti, an area in Dera Ismail Khan, where three soldiers also embraced martyrdom fighting gallantly during a heavy exchange of fire.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the night of March 20th and 21st, terrorists opened fire on a Police check post in the general area of Khutti, DI Khan district.

The Security Forces on receipt of the information, immediately cordoned off the area, blocking all possible escape routes. However, the fleeing terrorists were intercepted in the general area Saggu, Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) district. After an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed, whereas weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, it said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Muhammad Azhar Iqbal (age 42 years, resident of Lodhran), Naik Muhammad Asad (age 34 years, resident of Khanewal), and Sepoy Muhammad Essa (age 22 years, resident of South Waziristan) who had fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during an intense exchange of fire.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. "Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it said.