UrduPoint.com

Three Terrorists Killed In Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 11:50 AM

Three terrorists killed in encounter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Three alleged terrorists, belonged to banned TTP/JuA organizations, were killed in a shootout with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab in Ferozwala near here on Sunday.

According to CTD spokesman, a team of CTD conducted an intelligence based operation in a rented house of Gulshan Babar Abadi, Ferozwala where an exchange of fire between terrorists and the team occurred.

During the shootout, three terrorists identified as Ehsanullah, Naimatullah and Abdul Salam received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

All the outlaws belonged to Afghanistan.

The alleged terrorists were plotting attacks on law enforcement agencies, sensitive installations and important personalities.

The CTD team recovered a suicide vest, three hand grenades, two Kalashnikovs, two pistols, other ammunition and three Afghan tazkira cards from their possession.

A case has been registered.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Fire Exchange Punjab Died Suicide Gulshan Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ..

UAE&#039;s ICA launches new generation of Emirates ID card

5 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Y ..

UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Yemen

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

11 hours ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.