Three terrorists killed in encounter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Three alleged terrorists, belonged to banned TTP/JuA organizations, were killed in a shootout with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab in Ferozwala near here on Sunday.

According to CTD spokesman, a team of CTD conducted an intelligence based operation in a rented house of Gulshan Babar Abadi, Ferozwala where an exchange of fire between terrorists and the team occurred.

During the shootout, three terrorists identified as Ehsanullah, Naimatullah and Abdul Salam received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

All the outlaws belonged to Afghanistan.

The alleged terrorists were plotting attacks on law enforcement agencies, sensitive installations and important personalities.

The CTD team recovered a suicide vest, three hand grenades, two Kalashnikovs, two pistols, other ammunition and three Afghan tazkira cards from their possession.

A case has been registered.

Further investigation was underway.