Three terrorists killed in encounter with CTD

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday claimed to have killed three terrorists in an encounter that took place near Regi Lelma area of Peshawar.

Police source said that operation was carried out on information about presence of terrorists that entered from Khyber district to carry out terrorist and sabotage activities in Peshawar.

The terrorists have opened fire on the police party, in retaliation all three terrorists were killed. The CTD officails also recovered weapons including hand grenade from the possession of terrorists.