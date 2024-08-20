Three Terrorists Killed In Exchange Of Fire With Security Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 09:00 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire between security forces and militants here at Saggu Bridge in the limits of Daraban Police station last night.
According to police, the CTD along with other law enforcement agencies received information about the presence of some terrorists at Saggu Bridge in Daraban Tehsil, who were looting the citizens.
The teams of CTD and other law enforcement agencies immediately reached the spot where an exchange of fire was held between the security forces and the terrorists. Resultantly, three terrorists were killed.
The identity of the terrorists could not be ascertained yet.
APP/akt
