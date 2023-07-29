Open Menu

Three Terrorists Killed In Khyber, Waziristan Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Three terrorists killed in Khyber, Waziristan districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Three terrorists were killed by security forces in separate operations in Khyber and South Waziristan districts, the military's media affairs wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an exchange of fire occurred between security personnel and terrorists in the Bagh area of Khyber district on July 27. During the operation, one terrorist was killed, and ammunition was recovered from his possession.

In another encounter a day later in Gomal Zam area of South Waziristan district, the security forces gunned down two terrorists, the ISPR said.

The ISPR said that slain terrorists had been actively involved in perpetrating terror activities against security forces and were also responsible for the ruthless killings of innocent civilians.

At present, "the area is undergoing sanitization operations" to ensure the elimination of any other terrorists in hiding. Notably, local residents in the area lauded the operation and expressed their unwavering support to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism, the statement added.

Related Topics

Terrorist South Waziristan Fire Exchange ISPR Bagh Gomal July Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

15 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

16 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

16 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

16 hours ago
Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

16 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

16 hours ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

16 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

16 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

16 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan