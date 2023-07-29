Three terrorists killed in Khyber, Waziristan districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Three terrorists were killed by security forces in separate operations in Khyber and South Waziristan districts, the military's media affairs wing said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an exchange of fire occurred between security personnel and terrorists in the Bagh area of Khyber district on July 27. During the operation, one terrorist was killed, and ammunition was recovered from his possession.

In another encounter a day later in Gomal Zam area of South Waziristan district, the security forces gunned down two terrorists, the ISPR said.

The ISPR said that slain terrorists had been actively involved in perpetrating terror activities against security forces and were also responsible for the ruthless killings of innocent civilians.

At present, "the area is undergoing sanitization operations" to ensure the elimination of any other terrorists in hiding. Notably, local residents in the area lauded the operation and expressed their unwavering support to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism, the statement added.