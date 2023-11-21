Open Menu

Three Terrorists Killed In Separate IBOs; Soldier Embraces Martyrdom In IED Blast

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Three terrorists killed in separate IBOs; soldier embraces martyrdom in IED blast

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Three terrorists have been killed during two separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) conducted to eliminate inimical elements in the areas of Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan whereas a soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device went off in the area of North Waziristan.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday that an IBO was conducted in general area Kulachi of Dera Ismail Khan District on November 20 and after intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were sent to hell.

In a separate operation conducted in general area Kot Azam, South Waziristan District, one more terrorist was killed.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from all three killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as the innocent civilians.

In another incident that occurred in general area Gharyoum, North Waziristan District, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded and resultantly, Sepoy Shahzeb, 26, resident of Rawalpindi district embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

"The sanitization operations are being carried out to eliminate terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,' the ISPR said.

