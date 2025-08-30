Open Menu

Three Terrorists Killed In Successful Police Operation In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Three terrorists killed in successful police operation in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) A daring police operation in the limits of Lachi Police Station has resulted in the elimination of three terrorists, said a report here Saturday.

According to the details, the operation was launched after a cowardly attack by terrorists in the area, in which probationary Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashfaq Shaheed and two constables were injured. Regional Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat and District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah immediately reached the spot and took command of the operation.

The police contingent surrounded the area and launched a successful operation in the rocky mountains and forest, killing three terrorists.

The bodies of the terrorists have been recovered and the process of identifying them is underway. The operation is still going on to search for any other injured terrorists who may be hiding in the area.

On this occasion, RPO Abbas Majeed Marwat while exclusively talking to APP, praised the bravery and sacrifice of the police personnel involved in the operation. He stated that the terrorists would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs and that the war against terrorism would continue. The RPO commended the bravery of the police personnel who fought against the terrorists and brought them to justice.

