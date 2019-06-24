Three terrorists killed, two flee during police encounter in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th June, 2019) Three terrorists were killed while two others fled during a police encounter at Northern by pass Khuda Baksh Goth in Karachi.Three terrorists identified as Talat Mehmood, Usman Alam and one other was killed while two others fled after a firing exchange occurred between police and an intelligence agency in Northern by pass Khuda Baksh Goth in Karachi.

According to SSP Irfan Bahadur, all terrorists were affiliated with banned outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.One suicide jacket, three hand grenades, one kalashankof and other weapons have also recovered from their possession.Killed terrorist Talat Mehmood alias Yousaf was the Amir of Al Qaida Karachi set up who was close associate of terrorists involved in Safora massacre.He was affiliated with Al Qaida Abdul-Razzaq alias Raja Group.