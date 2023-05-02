UrduPoint.com

Three Terrorists Killed, Two Injured In Tank, DI Khan's IBOs: ISPR

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Three terrorists killed, two injured in Tank, DI Khan's IBOs: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Three terrorists were killed including a commander whereas two were injured in separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) conducted by the Security Forces in Tank and DI Khan on Monday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Tuesday, the Security Forces had conducted two intelligence based operations in Tank and DI Khan on reported presence of terrorists in the area.

During conduct of the operations, after intense fire exchange, three terrorists were sent to hell including terrorist commander Jabbar Shah alias Shah Alam while two terrorists were injured.

The sanitization of the surrounding areas was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism," the ISPR said.

