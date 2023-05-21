Three terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in Tank clash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the reported presence of terrorists.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists, resulting in the killing of three terrorists on Saturday.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent citizens, it added.

However, during a fierce fire exchange, two soldiers namely Naik Muhammad Atiq (age 39 years, resident of District Chakwal) and Naik Rajab Ali (age 36 years, resident of District Attock) having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom (Shahadat).

ISPR said that the sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our peace resolve.