Open Menu

Three Terrorists Killed While Infiltrating Pak-Afghan Border: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Three terrorists killed while infiltrating Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Three terrorists were killed by the security forces on Sunday who were trying to infiltrate the

Pakistan-Afghanistan border, in the general area Batwar of Bajaur District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said that their movement was picked up by the security forces in the general area Batwar and in the ensuing exchange of fire all three terrorists were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

Meanwhile, a soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while valiantly thwarting terrorists' firing attempt on the border post in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan District, KP.

The martyred soldier was identified as Naik Abdul Rauf (age: 31 years, resident of: District Rahim Yar Khan).

It added that on the night of December 30 and 31, terrorists from inside Afghanistan, opened fire on a Pakistani Border Post in the general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan District, KP. The Army troops responded in a befitting manner causing considerable losses to the terrorists.

"Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Afghanistan North Waziristan Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Exchange ISPR Rahim Yar Khan December Border Sunday Post All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

10 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

19 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

19 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

19 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

19 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

19 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

19 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

19 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

19 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

19 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan