Three Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Potohar Town

Three more patients had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in the Potohar Town area, while no case had been reported from other areas of the district during the last 24 hours

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Friday, three confirmed patients were admitted to the Holy Family, District Headquarters and Bilal Hospitals.

The report said that one patient was stable, and two were on double oxygen support.

"As many as 6,817,978 people, including 44,715 health workers, had been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 939 samples were collected, out of which 936 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.31 per cent.

