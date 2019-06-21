Three textile mill workers electrocuted, two injured in Faisalabad

Three mills workers were electrocuted and two others sustained burn injuries when they suffered electric shock from a machine while working in a textile mill near Khurrianwala on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Three mills workers were electrocuted and two others sustained burn injuries when they suffered electric shock from a machine while working in a textile mill near Khurrianwala on Friday.

Rescue 1122 said that five workers were busy in routine work on a machine when they sustained fatal electric shock and fell unconscious.

Three of them died on-the-spot and others sustained burn injuries and were shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

The dead were identified as Muhammad Amjad, son of Yaqoob, a resident of Chowk Azam, Layyah, Yasir Ali, son of Sakhawat Ali of Narowal and Muhammad Latif of Chak No 192-RB, Faisalabad.

The injured included Zahid Iqbal, son of Asgar Ali of Chak No 105-GB, and Muhammad Yousaf, son of Abdul Razzaq of Chak No 73-RB.

In another incident, a man and a woman received electric shock in Irfan Abad while working on rooftop of their home. They were identified as Muhammad Anees, son of Rafi, and Azra Bibi, wife of Shahid. Both were rushed to Allied Hospital.