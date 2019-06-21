UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Textile Mill Workers Electrocuted, Two Injured In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:17 PM

Three textile mill workers electrocuted, two injured in Faisalabad

Three mills workers were electrocuted and two others sustained burn injuries when they suffered electric shock from a machine while working in a textile mill near Khurrianwala on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Three mills workers were electrocuted and two others sustained burn injuries when they suffered electric shock from a machine while working in a textile mill near Khurrianwala on Friday.

Rescue 1122 said that five workers were busy in routine work on a machine when they sustained fatal electric shock and fell unconscious.

Three of them died on-the-spot and others sustained burn injuries and were shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

The dead were identified as Muhammad Amjad, son of Yaqoob, a resident of Chowk Azam, Layyah, Yasir Ali, son of Sakhawat Ali of Narowal and Muhammad Latif of Chak No 192-RB, Faisalabad.

The injured included Zahid Iqbal, son of Asgar Ali of Chak No 105-GB, and Muhammad Yousaf, son of Abdul Razzaq of Chak No 73-RB.

In another incident, a man and a woman received electric shock in Irfan Abad while working on rooftop of their home. They were identified as Muhammad Anees, son of Rafi, and Azra Bibi, wife of Shahid. Both were rushed to Allied Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Faisalabad Died Wife Man Narowal Abdul Razzaq Rescue 1122 Women Textile From

Recent Stories

Italy Air Force Extends Aerial Refueling Contract ..

1 minute ago

3 held with 510 bottles of liquor in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

1 minute ago

Asif Khaitran takes over as new station director R ..

1 minute ago

Cancer remains top cause of death in Taiwan

5 minutes ago

Iran Gave Final Warning to US Drone 10 Minutes Bef ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.