Three theaters sealed for violation of code of conduct

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) In a sweeping move, three theaters in Khanewal district have been sealed for blatant violations of the code of conduct.

The crackdown, led by Director Arts Council Multan, Syed Riaz Hamdani, targeted Neina Auditorium, Melody Auditorium, and Chaudhary Theaters, where stage dramas were found to be in breach of established guidelines.

The decisive action was prompted by the Director Arts Council Multan, who promptly reported the violations to the vigilant Executive Director of the Punjab Council of Arts, Syed Bilal Haider.

Syed Riaz Hamdani emphasized a zero-tolerance policy, declaring that any deviation from the code of conduct would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

As part of a comprehensive strategy, all theaters operating in the region are now under vigilant monitoring to ensure compliance with regulations.

Authorities have issued a stern warning that strict and immediate action will be taken against any objectionable content or performances.

This crackdown underscores the commitment of the arts councils to uphold standards, ensuring a cultural environment that aligns with the values and policies set forth by the Punjab government.