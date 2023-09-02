Three theatres sealed over indecency in dramas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :District administration has launched a crackdown and sealed three theatres over complaints of immortality in drams under the directions Punjab government.

The theatres included Babar, Rex and Starlet.

Assistant Commissioner headquarters Aftab Dogar took action along with the task force.

Deputy Commissioner Umer Jehangir said that the provincial government has ordered strict monitoring of theaters across the province.

Special video recording of all theaters and cinemas in the district will be conducted.

DC said that an ultimatum has been issued to the actors not to do lewdness and indecent acts.