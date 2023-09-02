Open Menu

Three Theatres Sealed Over Indecency In Dramas

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Three theatres sealed over indecency in dramas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :District administration has launched a crackdown and sealed three theatres over complaints of immortality in drams under the directions Punjab government.

The theatres included Babar, Rex and Starlet.

Assistant Commissioner headquarters Aftab Dogar took action along with the task force.

Deputy Commissioner Umer Jehangir said that the provincial government has ordered strict monitoring of theaters across the province.

Special video recording of all theaters and cinemas in the district will be conducted.

DC said that an ultimatum has been issued to the actors not to do lewdness and indecent acts.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab All Government

Recent Stories

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive in ..

Al Maleh and Fishing Festival continues to dive into traditional maritime practi ..

14 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Paki ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bat first against Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in div ..

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in diverse areas

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Sc ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further st ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

2 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

6 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

15 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

15 hours ago
 Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan