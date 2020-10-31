UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Thieves Arrested In Lahore

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:26 PM

Three thieves arrested in Lahore

The Mochi Gate police station investigation police have arrested three alleged thieves and recovered cash and 16 mobile-phones from them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The Mochi Gate police station investigation police have arrested three alleged thieves and recovered cash and 16 mobile-phones from them.

SP City Investigation Toheed-ur-Rehman constituted a special team, which arrested Zahid, the ring leader, and his two accomplices -- islam and Abdul Ghani.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed to many incidents of pickpocketing and thefts, committed in various areas of the city.

The accused are history-sheeters and had been jailed many times.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

IEP holds condole reference for Former Vice Chair ..

58 seconds ago

Training workshop on ADB Management Information Sy ..

59 seconds ago

US hostage freed in Niger: defence minister

1 minute ago

Greek, Turkish Peoples' Unity of Utmost Importance ..

1 minute ago

PML-N MPA condemns Ayaz Sadiq anti-state remarks i ..

8 minutes ago

Three-point agenda adopted for universities: gover ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.