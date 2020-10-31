Three thieves arrested in Lahore

The Mochi Gate police station investigation police have arrested three alleged thieves and recovered cash and 16 mobile-phones from them

SP City Investigation Toheed-ur-Rehman constituted a special team, which arrested Zahid, the ring leader, and his two accomplices -- islam and Abdul Ghani.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed to many incidents of pickpocketing and thefts, committed in various areas of the city.

The accused are history-sheeters and had been jailed many times.