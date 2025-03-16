Three Thieves Held
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) City police on Sunday nabbed three motorcycle thieves.
The police raided different localities and nabbed three thieves and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles worth over 540,000 rupees from their possessions.
