Open Menu

Three Thieves Held

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Three thieves held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) City police on Sunday nabbed three motorcycle thieves.

The police raided different localities and nabbed three thieves and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles worth over 540,000 rupees from their possessions.

Recent Stories

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

22 minutes ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

38 minutes ago
 29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

2 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

3 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

3 hours ago
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

3 hours ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

3 hours ago
 Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd s ..

Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

8 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan